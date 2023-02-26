Sara Ali Khan calls Sharmila Tagore 'Mere sapno ki Rani'

Draped in a blue saree, Sharmila looked classy as always. Sara sported a casual kurta and specs.

Fans also loved Sara's post. One wrote, "Ur grand maa is sooo classy." Another one wrote, "She must be telling u some wonderful stories from her time."

Interestingly, Sara chose the song for her caption from one of Sharmila's classics. 'Mere Sapno Ki Rani' is from 'Aradhana' where Sharmila was paired opposite Rajesh Khanna. The song was immortalised by Kishore Kumar.

Recently Sara went to Qatar for an event. She bonded with Ananya Panday over there.

On the acting front, Sara will be next seen in director Laxman Utekar's next untitled romantic drama film alongside actor Vicky Kaushal. She also has 'Gaslight' with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh, and Karan Johar's next 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' in which she will play a brave freedom fighter in a fictional tale set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942.

Apart from that, she will also be seen in director Anurag Basu's next film, an anthology, 'Metro...In Dino' alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkana Sen Sharma, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal.