It’s a long, double-unit day under the sun for Kaadhalika Yaarumillai

Directed by Kamal Prakash and produced by Mahesh Govindaraj of Auraa Cinemas, the team is about to wrap up its shoot and enter post-production stages. “The film has been in the making for quite sometime. We started it before pandemic put things to a halt. We started shooting for this project again and now we have come close to wraps,” says GV Prakash, as he walks in to the sets with bleeding prosthetics on his forehead.

He greets veteran actor Nasser, whose character is strictly kept under the wraps and continues, “Kaadhalika Yaarumillai has been exciting from the time it went on floors. This will be unlike my previous films. If you would want to describe the film in one-word, I would call it a package. There is fantasy, romance, action, comedy and even some elements of horror. You name it and this film has it. The team has been fun and I am excited for this,” says the national-award winning composer-actor.