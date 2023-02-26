It’s a long, double-unit day under the sun for Kaadhalika Yaarumillai
CHENNAI: We travel far and long and reach the place by noon to see what is happening on the sets of Kaadhalika Yaarumillai and the view is breathtaking.
The cranes are in place and the team is getting ready to shoot for the climax post lunch as two different units.
Directed by Kamal Prakash and produced by Mahesh Govindaraj of Auraa Cinemas, the team is about to wrap up its shoot and enter post-production stages. “The film has been in the making for quite sometime. We started it before pandemic put things to a halt. We started shooting for this project again and now we have come close to wraps,” says GV Prakash, as he walks in to the sets with bleeding prosthetics on his forehead.
He greets veteran actor Nasser, whose character is strictly kept under the wraps and continues, “Kaadhalika Yaarumillai has been exciting from the time it went on floors. This will be unlike my previous films. If you would want to describe the film in one-word, I would call it a package. There is fantasy, romance, action, comedy and even some elements of horror. You name it and this film has it. The team has been fun and I am excited for this,” says the national-award winning composer-actor.
Raiza was seen hanging on the ropes along with her co-actor Monica at about 15 feet high with Guru Somasundaram standing on the ground watching them.
Once Kamal approves the shoot, Raiza and Monica are carefully brought down to the ground and Raiza smiles, “I was four years younger when the film started and then came the pandemic, when we had to stop. Focusing on the positives, Kaadhalika Yaarumillai has a beautiful storyline and personally speaking I would watch it as an audience irrespective of the language. As soon as I heard the story from Kamal, one word I had to tell him was ‘wow’. There is even a bit of sci-fi in the story. I am sure you would feel the same when you watch it,” says the actress.
Guru Somasundaram after finishing his scenes, pulls up a chair and enjoys the sunset by the lake at the shooting spot. “This is my first collaboration with GV and my fourth with Nasser sir. Playing an antagonist in the film has been a different experience and the characterisation is quite impressive,” he concludes.
The team gets together to click a photograph after the end of a long day before the actors leave from the venue.
