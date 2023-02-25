'RRR' wins big at Hollywood Critics Association Award

WASHINGTON: 'RRR' is truly unstoppable! After winning the Critics' Choice and Golden Globes, 'RRR' has now beaten Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards.

Not just that, 'RRR' bagged two other awards in the 'Best Original Song' and 'Best Stunts' categories. Film's director SS Rajamouli ecstatically accepted the award on behalf of the team and made quite an impressive address. He said, "I think I need to go backstage and check...I think I'll be starting growing wings already...with the second one! Thank you so much it means a lot! I can't express in words how much it means..." He continued, "This is the 'Best Action Film' (award), we won the 'Best Stunts' (award), but probably the 'Best Stunt' (award) was for the best stunt choreographer...and...I really would have loved to have the stunt choreographers here to see this because I think that is the team that works so hard and puts their life on the line to entertain us. I think I'll take this opportunity to ask all the major awards to make a special category for the stunt guys....stunt choreographers, they really, really deserve that! This is for all the stunt choreographers, not only in my country but across the world who really work hard to entertain us all." He concluded by thanking the Association - "Thank you HCA again! This really means a lot to me...thank you. Now, I'm flying!"

Check out his acceptance speech here: