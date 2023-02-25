Mrs Malhotra is back at work, Kiara winks at fans in latest video

In the video, she can be seen winking through a mirror in her hand while getting her hair done. She looked gorgeous in the duo makeup look. Recently, on the occasion of her mom Genevieve's birthday, Kiara treated fans to her candid moments spent with her mother at her wedding with Sidharth Malhotra.

From a picture from her D-Day to the haldi ceremony and sangeet ceremony, the birthday post includes all the adorable moments of the mother-daughter duo.

The pictures clearly show that Kiara is a carbon copy of her mother. Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan. They hosted a reception in Delhi for their close friends and later in Mumbai on February 12.

The two apparently fell in love while shooting for 'Shershaah', which was released in 2021. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara will be seen romancing Kartik Aaryan in 'Satyaprem ki Katha'. She will also be seen in 'RC 15' alongside Ram Charan.

The film billed as an action drama with current-day politics, features an ensemble cast, with Kiara playing the female protagonist. 'RC 15' will release in three languages - Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.