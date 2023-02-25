‘I’ve already won an award’: Anjali gushes over Ram Charan

CHENNAI: Actress Anjali Bhimani, who is known for her work in the superhero mini-series Ms. Marvel, was starstruck as she stood next to the RRR actor Ram Charan on the stage at the recently concluded Hollywood Critics Association awards.

Before Ram and Anjali took the stage, the presenter pronounced their names wrongly but Anjali saved the situation with some jokes. She said, “Honestly, if I am standing next to him, she can call me anything. I don’t care, I have won already cause I am standing next to Ram.”

Ram was left blushing at the appreciation coming his way. Dressed in a black dress, Anjali also tried to do some steps from Naatu Naatu but decided not to test her outfit.

Ram wore a brown suede suit for the event. Amid all the compliments from Anjali, Ram Charan also missed his cue on the teleprompter and left the audience laughing.

Later, Anjali also took to her Twitter and wrote, “Thrilled & honored to share the stage with @AlwaysRamCharan at the @HCAcritics awards tonight. And clearly I HAD to try a little #NattuNattu action (just maybe should have reconsidered the dancewear). Here’s to @RRRMovie bringing the magic of Indian cinema worldwide. #GlobalStarRamCharan”. (sic)

RRR won five awards at the HCA awards. The first four were Best Stunts, Best Action Film, Best International Feature and Best Original Song. The film also won the special ‘spotlight’ award.