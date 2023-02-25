Challenging for Ritika to keep aside the MMA fighter to play InCar

CHENNAI: Actress Ritika Singh, who will be playing the role of an assault survivor in the upcoming film InCar, said that it was very difficult to switch off the MMA fighter in her and act as a victim.

She said, “It was difficult for me to keep the martial artist in me at bay and function like a regular girl because as an MMA fighter, I would know how to get out of a certain situation and how to use my body and its flexibility to its strength. I had to really work on it.”

But what surprised her during the course of filming was the superhuman strength that the human body can exhibit when pushed to a corner.

“Often the human body exhibits a superhuman strength when one is stuck in a difficult situation and that’s what surprised me about myself. To discover that superhuman strength in me acted as the driving force to execute the action scenes in the film,” she said.

Playing the role of a girl who suffers assault had taken a toll on her. The healing process took 4-5 months for her to get into a better mental state.

She said: “It took me 4-5 months to get out of this character. I know the process and the method to leave the character behind but I just couldn’t do it given the emotional strain. I did Yoga, my martial arts training and somehow things changed over the course of time but it was difficult.”