Rohit Suchanti opens up about his journey in showbiz

MUMBAI: Going from junior artist to playing lead roles, 'Bhagya Lakshmi' actor Rohit Suchanti shared his experience becoming an actor and establishing himself in the entertainment industry. Physical fitness helped him immensely in getting offers and shaping his career.

The actor, who started his career in the year 2014 as a junior artist and is currently playing lead roles in many shows, faced many challenges in the beginning. However, he continued to work hard, especially on his fitness.

"I started my career in the industry as a junior artist back in 2014. At first, it was challenging to get good roles and one of the reasons was my physique, so I ensured to work hard on myself and become fit," he said.

Rohit is known for his roles in 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya', 'Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya' and he also participated in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 12'.

He further shared that becoming an actor was always on his mind and he always remained focussed on his goal.

"I always knew that I wanted to become an actor, so to achieve that I have worked on my craft. I am not a person who quits, I am not a quitter. I like taking up challenges and hence I took every opportunity as a challenge for myself. And here I am, giving my best every day to entertain my audience and fans," he concluded.

'Bhagya Lakshmi' airs on Zee TV.