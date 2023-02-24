Boney Kapoor shares unseen pics with Sridevi on 5th death aniv

Sridevi breathed her last on February 24, 2018, in Dubai, where she had gone to attend a family function.

Born as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan in 1963, she's known for her iconic roles in Hindi movies like 'Chandni', 'Lamhe', 'Mr India', 'Chaalbaaz', 'Nagina', 'Sadma' and 'English Vinglish', among many more.

The Padma Shri awardee also made a mark with her extraordinary performances in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada films.

Her last film was 'Mom', for which she also received the Best Actress National Award, posthumously.