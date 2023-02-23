RRR, Pushpa, Gangubai impacted me as an audience, says Ranbir Kapoor

MUMBAI: The recent movies which have made whopping amounts of money at the box office apart from getting appreciated by the audience and critics at large, made an impact on Ranbir Kapoor's mind as well. In the promotional event of 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar', Ranbir revealed the names of those movies while answering a reporter's question.

He said, "Teen films jinke performances mujhe impact kiya hai (The three films whose performances impacted me the most), Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa', Alia Bhatt in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and I would say 'RRR'. These three movies impacted me a lot as an audience. Even as an actor, it's like wow, if I get characters like these, it would be so nice!"

The video of the press conference was posted by one of Ranbir's fan pages.