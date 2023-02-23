Actor Prabhu to be discharged today
CHENNAI: Veteran actor Prabhu was admitted to a private hospital in Kodambakkam late on Monday night after he complained about severe stomach pain.
The actor was rushed in an ambulance to the hospital and upon performing tests it was revealed that the actor had kidney stones. The press release from the hospital stated that the actor underwent ureteroscopy laser surgery on Tuesday morning. “He is now in perfect health. After a couple of post-surgery tests, he will be discharged on Thursday,” the release said.
On the work front, Prabhu was last seen in the Vijay-starrer, Varisu, directed by Vamshi Paidipally. The actor is also playing the role of Periya Vellar Boothi Vikramakesari in the upcoming Ponniyin Selvan sequel, which stars Jayam Ravi, Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan and others in pivotal roles, set to hit the theatres this April.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android