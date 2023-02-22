Malayalam actress Subi Suresh passes away at 41

KERALA: Malayalam actor-comedian Subi Suresh is no more. She was 41.

Subi breathed her last at a hospital in Kochi on Wednesday. She was reportedly under treatment for liver-related ailments for some time.

After learning about the unfortunate news, actress Pearle Maaney took to Instagram and paid her condolences. Pearle wrote, "May her soul rest in peace. Gone too soon."

Fans also mourned the untimely demise of Subi. "literally grew up watching her comedy shows and comic roles in movies..one headstrong of a woman who made herself a place in comedy field mainly dominated by males in early 2000s rip subi, gone way too soon..she was just 41," a social media user tweeted.

"Sad news. She was a brilliant actor," another wrote on Twitter. Subi started her career as a mimicry artist in the Cochin Kalabhavan troupe years ago and gradually carved a niche in the entertainment industry.

Subi has also featured in several films including 'Kanaka Simhasanam', 'Happy Husbands', 'Thaskara Lahala', 'Elsamma Enna Aankutty', '101 Weddings', and, 'Drama' among others. More details regarding her demise are awaited.