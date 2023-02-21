Peyton Reed is unsure about making another 'Ant-Man' movie

"For me, it was the Quantum Realm, of being able to create that whole world, worlds within worlds, and answer those questions. What the hell was Janet Van Dyne doing down there for 30 years? And also, to kick off Phase 5, to introduce Kang the Conqueror with Jonathan (Majors)."

The "Bring It On" director went on to add that he is unsure about the future of the franchise now that the trilogy is completed with the release of 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' and wishes to "play in lots of different sandboxes."

He told Collider, "So I was focused on that thing. Now that the trilogy is done, who knows? Again, years ago - you and I have talked about this before - I developed 'Fantastic Four' like 20 years ago. I channelled a lot of my 'Fantastic Four' love into the 'Ant-Man' world, and specifically into 'Quantumania.' "

"You know, it's no mistake that both are kind of dysfunctional families of superheroes, and in Fantastic four they may go into the Negative Zone, we went to the Quantum Realm. I really scratched that itch with these movies. I want to play in a lot of different sandboxes."

"I would never say no to a future doing stuff at Marvel. I mean, I've loved my time at Marvel, I love the people in Marvel, and I love what they've been able to do. It's strange because 2014 is not that long ago, but the idea of this interconnected universe of movies is a relatively new idea."