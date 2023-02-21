Check out Ranbir, Shraddha's Thumka from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

'Show Me The Thumka' is set at a wedding scenario and perfect wedding song of the season. This dance number is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Shashwat Singh, the latest song is composed and written by Pritam and Amitabh Bhattacharya respectively.

Choreographer Ganesh Acharya once again, very beautifully added his magic in the hook steps with his unique, cheerful choreography, bringing back our desi old world charm and making it the perfect shaadi dance number for audiences of all age groups.

The song begins with a grand family celebration that takes place at an ancestral house amid a lush green farm.

In the 'Show Me The Thumka' Ranbir and Sharddha enter with many background dancers. Shraddha looks gorgeous in a bright yellow saree, while Ranbir looks dashing in his ethnic attire.

The two start giving each other tough competition through their groovy dance steps, while later they start tapping feet with each other. The two love birds groove with other family members as well including Dimple Kapadia. This song reminded Ranbir's fans of the actor's 'Dilliwaali Girlfriend' song.

One of the users wrote, "Dilliwali girlfriend song ki Yaad a gai." Another comment read, "Thumka." Besides Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor also stars Comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi in 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makaar', which is helmed by Luv Ranjan. Prior to it, the makers unveiled the second song of the film 'Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai'.

The peppy track is sung by Arijit Singh and composed by Pritam. The music video features Ranbir in a cool avatar. Dressed in a shiny black blazer, Ranbir flaunted his dance moves and tells everyone not to worry too much and fall in love more than once.

The song is a reminder to all the jilted lovers to fall in love again! Earlier other song made Ranbir's fans nostalgic and reminded them of the actor's 'Bachna Ae Haseeno' days, as he twirled some ladies around. The first song 'Tere Pyaar Mein' which got a massive response from the fans.

'Tere Pyaar Mein' oozes freshness and romance. The song is composed by Pritam, sung by Arijit Singh along with Nikhita Gandhi, and has lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

With Ranbir and Shraddha's presence, the song looks like a beautiful combination of love and liveliness that strikes the right chord with the youth.

The film marks the first on-screen collaboration between Ranbir and Shraddha and is all set to hit the theatres on March 8, 2023.