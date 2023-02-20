Sundar C replaces VJS as lead in Aranmanai 4
CHENNAI: A few weeks ago, it was reported that Vijay Sethupathi will be playing the lead in Sundar C’s Aranmanai 4. However, the latest reports indicate that Vijay Sethupathi has decided to opt out of the film and has been replaced by Sundar C himself. While DT Next tried to contact Sundar C, he was unavailable for a comment.
Reportedly, Vijay Sethupathi who has prior commitments was unable to allocate a major chunk of dates for Aranmanai 4. The film is expected to go on floors later this month. Vijay Sethupathi recently made his digital debut with the release of the web series Farzi and the actor is also reportedly shooting for Jawan alongside Shah Rukh Khan.
Aranmanai 4 is produced by Lyca Productions and currently, the location scouting for the film is in progress, and the production company is also expected to make the official announcement of the rest of the cast and crew soon.
Aranmanai 3 which was directed by Sundar C and released in 2021 featured a star-studded lineup of actors such as Arya, Raashii Khanna, Andrea, Sakshi Agarwal, and others in different roles.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android