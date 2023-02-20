Sonam celebrates six months of her 'biggest blessing' shares video

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress and new mom Sonam Kapoor shared a heart warming note as her son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja turns six months old. She expressed that being a mother was the best job in the world and called her son her "biggest blessing".

Sharing a photo and video of Vayu on Instagram, Sonam wrote: "6 months of my Vayu. The best job in the world.. my biggest blessing.. love you my darling boy...your papa and me couldn't have asked for more..."