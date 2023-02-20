Reshham praises Hansal Mehta for introducing newcomers in 'Faraaz'

MUMBAI: Actress Reshham Sahaani, who made her acting debut with Hansal Mehta's latest film 'Faraaz' also starring Zahan Kapoor and Aditya Rawal, shared her experience working with the filmmaker, spoke about her character.

The 25-year-old actress, who did her B.Com from Mumbai's Mithibai College never thought that she would get an opportunity to be part of a movie directed by such a big name in the film industry. She also praised the director for introducing new faces in the movie.

She shared: "'Faraaz' by Hansal Mehta introduces two new actors coming from well-known families from the entertainment industry, Aditya Rawal (Nibras) and Zahaan Kapoor (Faraaz). But the story didn't just revolve around them. It was encouraging to see how beautifully my character or other characters were also brought to light. All the characters were important in moving the story forward. In fact, Ayesha, played by me, is a character so fierce in her words and actions that she triggers the terrorists."

Talking about the idea behind the movie, she said: "'Faraaz' revolves around a very sensitive terror attack. So hats off to Hansal Mehta for choosing new faces to present his film in a refreshing way. Had there been known faces, the audience would organically judge the actors and their personalities more than their characters in the film, but Faraaz as a film gives the audience an authentic perspective to relate to each character. All the new faces have outdone themselves in this film. Hansal Mehta has always managed to bring something new to the table."

"It's very refreshing to see filmmakers who support and bring in newcomers. And I am really grateful and humbled for the opportunity that was presented to me, " she concluded.