Varun impresses dad with low-sugar halwa, he asks for second helping!

His father replies: "I think its damn good and first time I have had such a good halwa which has very less sugar for me and I think I can have a second bowl also."
Varun Dhawan with David Dhawan
MUMBAI: On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan treated his filmmaker-father David Dhawan by making halwa.

Varun took to Instagram, where he shared a video asking his father to taste his special preparation.

In the video, Varun asks: "Papa, how is the halwa that I made for Mahashivratri?"

On the workfront, Varun will soon be seen in the original spy series 'Citadel'. This apart, he has 'Bawaal' in the pipeline.

