Varun impresses dad with low-sugar halwa, he asks for second helping!

MUMBAI: On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan treated his filmmaker-father David Dhawan by making halwa.
Varun took to Instagram, where he shared a video asking his father to taste his special preparation.
In the video, Varun asks: "Papa, how is the halwa that I made for Mahashivratri?"
His father replies: "I think its damn good and first time I have had such a good halwa which has very less sugar for me and I think I can have a second bowl also."
On the workfront, Varun will soon be seen in the original spy series 'Citadel'. This apart, he has 'Bawaal' in the pipeline.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android