Rajamouli unsure if he would helm film on RSS

CHENNAI: S.S. Rajamouli has said that he is not sure if he would direct a film on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the script of which has been penned by his father and Rajya Sabha MP, Vijayendra Prasad.

Terming the story as a beautiful, human and emotional drama, Rajamouli also revealed that he cried many times while reading it.

Vijayendra Prasad, who had written the stories for the blockbusters RRR and Baahubali, is currently working on a film about the RSS.

Prasad, who is a member of Rajya Sabha, had said in August last year that that he was going to helm both a film and a web series glorifying the RSS.

The screenwriter heaped praise on the RSS, and said that his formerly negative opinion about the organisation had changed since he was roped in to write a film on it.

Rajamouli, however, said in the interview that he is not too aware of the RSS.

“I have obviously heard of the organisation, but I don’t know how it was formed, what its exact beliefs are, how it has developed and all that,” he said.

The filmmaker, however, said that he read his father’s script.

“It is extremely emotional. I cried many times while reading that script. The script’s drama made me cry, but that reaction has got nothing to do with the history part of the story,” he said.