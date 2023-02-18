Sam to play the female lead in Karthi-Premkumar project?

CHENNAI: Over the last couple of days, there have been various speculations on Samantha being roped in to play the female lead in Karthi’s upcoming film that will be directed by Premkumar of 96 fame.
The project, which will be produced by Jyotika-Suriya’s 2D Entertainment, will go on floors after Karthi completes his film with Nalan Kumarasamy.
When we contacted sources close to the film unit, DT Next learns that Samantha hasn’t been confirmed yet to play the female lead in the movie. “Nothing has been finalised yet on the heroine front. The project will take shape in the coming months and an official announcement will be made by the production house,” sources added.
Meanwhile, Karthi is shooting for Japan directed by Raju Murugan. His project with Nalan Kumarasamy, produced by Studio Green is expected to go on floors on March 1.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android