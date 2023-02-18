Heeramandi first look: Manisha, Aditi Rao, Sonakshi look regal

MUMBAI: It's Sanjay Leela Bhansali's world, where aesthetics meet opulence. The director, along with, Netflix's co-CEO Ted Sarandos unveiled the first glimpse of his first global drama series, 'Heeramandi' on Saturday. The major cast of the series, Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh look regal, dressed in similar coloured outfits and heavy jewellery. In another teaser, the women are dressed in all-black outfits.

The series explores the cultural reality of Heeramandi, a dazzling district, through the stories of courtesans and their patrons set against the tumultuous backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s. A mix of love, betrayal, succession, and politics in the kothas (house of courtesans), 'Heeramandi' promises Sanjay Leela Bhansali's signature style of larger-than-life stories, intricate and soulful characters, and rippling dynamics of a world rife with conflict during a defining time period for India. Like all of the auteur's creations, 'Heeramandi' will have unique compositions and music that linger with the audience, just like his stories.