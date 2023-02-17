Shriya Saran's 'Namaami Namaami' song from 'Kabzaa' film out

'Namaami Namaami' is the introductory song of Shriya Saran in 'Underworld Ka Kabzaa'.

Being a divine and piety song, it emphasises the culture of Amarapura province and how Shriya worships Nataraj (Shiva) with Namaami Namaami.

Sung by Aishwarya Rangarajan, the song leaves you with love and affection towards Lord Shiva. Lyrics of Namaami Namaami are penned by Deepak Bharti and the music is directed by Ravi Basrur.

'Kabzaa' is a period film about the rise of gangsters in India, set between 1942 to 1984.

It revolves around a freedom fighter's son who gets trapped in the mafia world.

The film features Shriya Saran, Upendra and Kichcha Sudeep in pivotal roles and is all set to hit theatres on March 17, 2023 in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

The film is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures in association with Sri Siddeshwara Enterprise and Alankar Pandian and directed by R. Chandru.