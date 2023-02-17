Niall Horan announces June release for third album

LONDON: Niall Horan is preparing to make his musical comeback! The former One Direction member announced on Instagram that his long-awaited third studio album, 'The Show,' will be released on June 9, 2023.

"I couldn't possibly be more happy to tell you that my new album 'The Show' will be released on June 9th," he captioned a post.

"This album is a piece of work I'm so proud of and now it's time to pass it over to you to go and make it your own. Thank you so much for being there for me all this time and I can't wait to share the next couple of years of this new era with you. I've missed you all so much. It's good to be back," he continued.

