Cinema

Video of Deepika Padukone flying in economy class goes viral

In the video posted by a fan club of Deepika on Twitter, she is seen wearing a fiery orange and blue jacket paired with a cap along with sunglasses
Screengrab from the video
Screengrab from the video
IANS

MUMBAI: Ditching the luxury of business class, Bollywood star Deepika Padukone was seen flying in the economy section in a flight.

A fan posted her video on their social media account, where Deepika, who was followed by her body guard, is seen walking towards the front, as directed by one of the crew members. In the video, she is seen keeping a low profile and walked without talking to any of the co-passengers.

In the video posted by a fan club of Deepika on Twitter, she is seen wearing a fiery orange and blue jacket paired with a cap along with sunglasses.

On the work front, Deepika was recently seen in 'Pathaan' starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham.

The film 'Pathaan' has become the fifth highest grossing Indian film after beating Salman Khan's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' (2015) and Aamir Khan's 'Secret Superstar' (2017).

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Bajrangi Bhaijaan
Actor Deepika Padukone
Boycott Pathaan
Deepika Padukone movie
Deepika upcoming movie
Deepika movies

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in