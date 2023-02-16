'Pathaan' makers to offer tickets at flat Rs 110 across theatres

MUMBAI: The spy action film 'Pathaan', which stars the Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham will be available at reduced ticket prices in theatres across India on Friday. The film will be available for exhibition at flat Rs 110 across cinemas in India.

The move is being done to celebrate the film's performance at the box-office as it has single-handedly bailed the Hindi film industry out of troubled waters and has set the cash registers ringing collecting Rs 963 crore gross worldwide.

To celebrate Pathaan being the highest grossing Hindi film worldwide in the history of Hindi cinema, top theatre chains of India - PVR, Inox, Cinepolis, Miraj, Movietime, MuktaA2 and other participating cinemas have come together to celebrate this Friday as 'Pathaan Day'.

The SRK-starrer 'Pathaan' has minted Rs 498.85 crore in India (Hindi - Rs 481.35 crore, Dubbed - Rs 17.50 crore).

The film, produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Siddharth Anand, tells the story of the titular spy, who fights the odds to save the nation from the evil plans of an ex-RAW agent who turned rogue after his family was attacked and killed.