'How to Train Your Dragon' live-action adaptation coming to theaters

LOS ANGELES: A live-action adaptation of 'How to Train Your Dragon' is soaring to theaters in 2025.

Dean DeBlois, who wrote and directed the animated trilogy 2010's 'How to Train Your Dragon', 2014's 'How to Train Your Dragon 2' and 2019's 'How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World' - is returning to write and direct the newest entry in the franchise.

It's slated to release on March 14, 2025, reports 'Variety'.

The Oscar-nominated 'How to Train Your Dragon' takes place in the mythical Viking village of Berk and follows the adventures of a misfit teen named Hiccup who befriends an injured dragon he calls Toothless.

The fantasy series, backed by Universal and DreamWorks and based on the books by Cressida Cowell, has generated more than $1.6 billion worldwide.

Their journeys have taken them beyond the big screen, spawning three TV series - 'DreamWorks Dragons', 'Rescue Riders' and 'The Nine Realms' - as well as theme park rides and the live show, 'How to Train Your Dragon on Ice'.

Prior to his work on the original 'How to Train Your Dragon' trilogy, DeBlois worked with Chris Sanders on Disney's 'Lilo & Stitch' after first serving as co-heads of story on 1998's 'Mulan'.

In addition to writing and directing, DeBlois will also serve as producer.

Marc Platt, a best picture nominee for 'La La Land', 'Bridge of Spies' and 'Trial Of The Chicago 7', will also produce the film for his Universal-based company Marc Platt Productions alongside Adam Siegel, president of Marc Platt Productions.

Platt is currently in production on Universal's film adaptation of 'Wicked', directed by Jon M. Chu and starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

Universal's VP of production development Lexi Barta will oversee the film on behalf of the studio.