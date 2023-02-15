Who is Prithviraj Sukurmaran's idol? Find out

"In the frame, both the stars shared a laugh. Prithviraj was dressed in a green kurta, sporting a black shade.

Aamir was dressed in a white kurta and dhoti (draped in southern style). For the unversed, this frame is from the marriage ceremony of Gautam Madhavan, son of K Madhavan in Jaipur.

Celebrities like Karan Johar, Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal and Akshay Kumar were also a part of the wedding festivities.

Earlier, Akshay shared a video where he was seen doing 'bhangra' with Mohanlal. Akshay wrote in the caption, "I'll forever remember this dance with you @mohanlal Sir. Absolutely memorable moment."

Another video showing Akshay doing 'kikli' with Prithviraj was doing the rounds earlier. It seems the stars had a super fun time at the wedding and they are still relishing the moments.