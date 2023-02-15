Karan pens his emotions after watching docu-series 'The Romantics'

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Karan Johar paid a heartfelt tribute to his alma mater, Yash Raj films, after watching the Netflix docu-series 'The Romantics.'

Helmed by Smriti Mundra, 'The Romantics' celebrates the legacy of filmmaker Yash Chopra. It features 35 leading voices of the Hindi-language film industry and dives into the history of Bollywood through the lens of the Yash Raj Films' impact over the past 50 years in making Bollywood globally known.

The series started streaming on February 14.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Karan shared his plethora of emotions. He wrote, "Binged watched #theromantics on @netflix_in by @smritimundhra for my alma mater @yrf....I realised the purity, the innocence and the conviction we all collectively had...is so lost today for most of us.... Yash Chopra is not just a legend of romance ... a connoisseur of chiffon, music and beauty... a maestro of musicals... he was also a pillar of belief and conviction... is there any conviction left today? We are burdened by media commentary... box office opening analytics, research engines ( all probably relevant to the technology and times) but where did good old fashioned conviction vanish....The rom doc reminds us of the past that seemed so organic and heartfelt.... Makes me want to go back to that zone of filmmaking ....."