90s pop stars 'S Club 7' reuniting for 25th-anniversary tour

LONDON: 90s pop stars 'S Club 7' are reuniting for a 25th-anniversary tour. According to Variety, a US-based media house, Tina Barrett, Jon Lee, Paul Cattermole, Hannah Spearritt, Bradley McIntosh, Rachel Stevens and Jo O'Meara will hit the stage for an 11-date tour of the U.K. and Ireland.

Formed in 1998 by former Spice Girls manager Simon Fuller, the group signed with Polydor Records and debuted at No. 1 with its debut single, "Bring it All Back." More chart-topping singles followed, including "S Club Party" and "Don't Stop Movin'." For four seasons, the septet starred in "Miami 7," a successful BBC television series.

The youth-targeted sitcom, marketed as "the Monkees for a new generation," premiered on Fox Family and later on ABC Family in the United States, following the group from London to Florida in search of fame, money, and fun. "S Club 7 in Miami" was renamed for American audiences.

Musically, the trio created four studio albums and charted 11 songs, all of which reached the top 5 in the United Kingdom. Before disbanding in 2003, the band had sold over 10 million albums worldwide. S Club 7 scored a Top 10 success on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2000 with "Never Had a Dream Come True." Variety reports that although the band reformed in 2014 for a tour in the United Kingdom, they disbanded a year later to explore other opportunities. They haven't performed as a group in eight years.

The group said in announcing its return: "After eight years it feels amazing to announce that we're reuniting and performing together again. We're so excited to bring the S Club Party back to our fans across the country to celebrate 25 years of S Club 7. We can't even believe it's been so long! Music and friendship have always been at the core of everything that we've ever done. We hope everyone can join us for one big party!"