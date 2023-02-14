Paul Rudd shares 'Only Murders' season 3 tease by praising co-stars

WASHINGTON: Hollywood actor Paul Rudd recently teased season three of ‘Only Murders in the Building’ by praising all his new colleagues, calling out longtime pal Selena Gomez in particular.

According to E! News, Rudd told Entertainment Tonight, “It’s the most amazing thing to be [a part of] and to be in that room… Selena is great and I’ve worked with Selena, she’s a really good friend of mine. I adore her.”

Rudd and Gomez previously appeared together in the 2016 film ‘The Fundamentals of Caring’, but he also presented her with the Chart-Topper award at Billboard’s Women in Music event in 2015. She later participated in his Big Slick celebrity fundraiser in 2019.

They reunited onscreen in the Hulu series’ season two finale, when Gomez’s Mabel witnessed Rudd’s character die onstage during his Broadway play’s opening night performance, opposite Steve Martin’s Charles-Haden Savage.

Rudd also celebrated the show’s other two leads, noting, “Martin Short and Steve Martin are Mount Rushmore,” reported E! News.

Season three of ‘Only Murders in the Building’ will also feature Meryl Streep and Andrea Martin, who will reprise her role from season two (Jesse Williams is also set to appear).

“Andrea Martin was in that room and for any comedy fan, I mean she’s like a home run hitter. I can’t believe I’m in the room with Andrea Martin. And then you pan over and it’s Meryl Streep. So yeah, she’s a bit of a powerhouse,” Rudd shared.

Meanwhile, series co-creator John Hoffman teased Rudd’s storyline following the show’s renewal.

“Paul Rudd, after making an auspicious entrance into the world of our show at the end of season two as Ben Glenroy, is someone we clearly want to know more about and see in our upcoming season three,” Hoffman said in an August statement, as per E! News.