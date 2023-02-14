Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Dream Girl 2' to release on July 7

The movie was earlier scheduled to arrive on June 29.

The clip sees Pooja talking on phone to 'Pathaan'. A voice similar to that of superstar Shah Rukh Khan is heard wishing Pooja 'Happy Valentine's Day'. He then tells Pooja that soon ''Jawan'' will also release and asks her when will she arrive in theatres. Raaj Shaandilyaa, who had helmed the first part, has also directed "Dream Girl 2".

Actors Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Manoj Joshi, Rajpal Yadav, Seema Pahwa, Manjot Singh and Abhishek Banerjee round out the cast. "Dream Girl 2" traces the journey of a small-town boy Karam (Khurrana), who is trying to live a serious life in Mathura and falls in love with Pari (Panday) but life is hell bent on not taking him seriously. In a turn of events Karam becomes Pooja which creates further chaos in his already chaotic life, according to the official synopsis.

The film is backed by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures. ''Jawan'', directed by Atlee, is scheduled to be released on June 2.