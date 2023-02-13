'BB16' Finale: Pune rapper MC Stan takes home trophy, Rs 31L cheque

MUMBAI: Rapper MC Stan was declared winner of 'Bigg Boss' season 16, in a star-studded grand finale that started on Sunday night and went into the early hours of Monday.

MC Stan, whose real name is Altaf Shaikh, came into the reality show with a huge fan base, and he took home the Bigg Boss trophy along with a whopping over Rs 31 lakh.

Over 130 days of battle inside the house, Stan to maintain his position all along as a strong contender for the trophy. He defeated Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam and Shalin Bhanot in the grand finale.

Stan is an Indian rapper, lyricist, music producer and composer. He became popular after the release of his song 'Khuja Mat' in 2019. He hails from Pune, Maharashtra. He was just 12 when he began singing qawwali.

He was introduced to rap music by his brother. Before getting into rapping, Stan was into B-boying and beatboxing.

His one liners such as 'Shemdi', 'appreciate you', 'Haq se', 'feel you bro' and 'Hindi matra bhasha' and 'Raavas' have caught attention of all across the country.

Stan, who proudly calls himself as 'Basti Ka Hasthi', is one of the most popular faces in 'Bigg Boss 16' as he enjoys a fan following of 7.7 million on Instagram.

In the Top 3 segment, Priyanka Choudhary was competing against Shiv Thakare and MC Stan. However, she was shown the exit door after making it in the final three.

Salman praised Priyanka by the way she took the news. She competed with 14 people and came out with a smile and did not break down even though she came so close to the trophy.

He said for him, Priyanka is the winner because of the way she took the news.

After coming out of the show, Priyanka said: "Nahi sahi jitna mila utne main khush. Itna mil gaya bahut hai. First I thought I will leave in the first week, then I thought I will win the trophy.... I believed in myself, I thought I can win but I was practical too."

The top five contestants were also seen performing before the winner was feted with the trophy.

Shalin was seen performing on the song 'Bijli' from Vicky Kaushal's 'Govinda Naam Mera', Archana danced on 'Hawa Hawaii', 'Anarkali Disco Chali', Priyanka performed with Ankit on a romantic track and was later seen having a dance-off with her rival Shiv on 'Dhan Te Nan 2.0' from the film 'Kuttey'.

The Bigg Boss 16 grand finale also saw a motley of personalities such as Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Junooniyat cast, including Gautam Vig, Ankit Gupta and Neha Rana, Karan Kundra, Gashmeer Mahajani and Reem Sameer Shaikh from 'Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal'.

Also present at the finale were eliminated housemates, including names such as Gori Nagori, Sreejita De, Soundarya Sharma, Tina Datta, Manya Singh, Abdu Rozik, Sajid Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Toqeer, Gautam and Ankit.

Friends and family of the top five housemates attended the grand finale, too.