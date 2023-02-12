Cinema

Ram Charan teaches Anand Mahindra hookstep of 'Naatu Naatu'

This took place during the Hyderabad E-Prix race. In the video, Ram Charan teaches Mahindra the hook step.
HYDERABAD: South sensation Ram Charan turned dance teacher for business tycoon Anand Mahindra as he taught him the hookstep of the Golden Globe-winning song of 'Naatu Naatu' from the S.S. Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR'.

Mahindra shared this video on Twitter and wrote: "Well apart from the race, one real bonus at the #HyderabadEPrix was getting lessons from @AlwaysRamCharan on the basic #NaatuNaatu steps. Thank you and good luck at the Oscars, my friend!"

Replying on the comment section, Ram Charan wrote: "@anandmahindra Ji you got the move faster than I did.. Was a super fun interaction. Thank you for your wishes for @RRRMovie team". A Twitter user jokingly wrote, aceIt should be called "e-race-u, e-race-u!"

The track, composed by M. M. Keeravani, brough home the first Indian and Asian song to win the Best Original Song award at the 80th Golden Globe Awards in January.

