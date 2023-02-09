Shooting for Anupam Kher-starrer 'The Vaccine War' completed

MUMBAI: It's a wrap for Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's 'The Vaccine War', which is led by Anupam Kher and Nana Patekar.

On the shoot's completion, producer and actor Pallavi Joshi said, "The Vaccine War is unlike any other film that we have ever done under 'I Am Buddha' productions. Science thriller is a very new genre and it's a very difficult genre but we decided to accept the challenge. I think 100 per cent marks should go to Vivek for accepting this challenge of writing and directing this film. All the actors - Nana Patekar, Nivedita Bhattacharya, Sapthami Gowda, Girija Oak, Yagya Turlapathi and myself, we found ourselves in completely alien territory because the scientific terminologies that we had to use in his film were so difficult and something that we had never heard of in life. So saying them became a challenge for us in the beginning but within a week I think we all found the scientist within us and we were speaking all the scientific terminologies as if we were born speaking them."

She added, "It was a great sight to see all of us transform into very confident scientists and after the end of the shoot, we were all only discussing science which was a very hilarious thing to happen because until before the film began none of us knew any ABC about science whatsoever. Our technical team was most under stress because this film was shot very differently, technically it is a very different film.Vivek and our technical crew had set some impossible targets for themselves and I am really waiting, biting my nails every now and then because I want to know what the end result is. But one thing is for sure that once the audience sees the film and walks out of the theatre they are going to walk out with their head held high."

'The Vaccine War' revolves around India's contributions in the race to produce a Covid-19 vaccine during the pandemic.