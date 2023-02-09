Agnihotri slams Prakash Raj after criticism of 'The Kashmir Files'

MUMBAI: After Prakash Raj, whom he called 'Andhkar Raj', criticised his film 'The Kashmir Files', filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has come out with a harsh response to actor-politician's statements and said his film has given "sleepless nights to urban naxals".

Prakash had recently mocked the filmmaker's claims of the film having a stake at winning an Oscar award.

Agnihotri took to Twitter on Thursday morning and wrote: "A small, people's film #TheKashmirFiles has given sleepless nights to #UrbanNaxals so much that one of their Pidi is troubled even after one year, calling its viewer's barking dogs. And Mr. Andhkaar Raj, how can I get Bhaskar, she/he is all yours. Forever."

He had also shared a video clip of Prakash from a live chat session held at the Mathrubhumi International Festival of Letters in Kerala, where he called 'The Kashmir Files' a "nonsense film".

He said: "The Kashmir Files is one of the nonsense films, but we know who produced it. Shameless. International jury spit on them. They are still shameless. The other fellow, the director is still telling, 'Why I am not getting Oscar?' He will not even get a Bhaskar."

Vivek had also posted a video in response in which he said, "I challenge all these urban naxals and the legendary filmmaker who came from Israel that if they can prove any single shot, event or dialogue is not completely true, then I will quit filmmaking."

"Who are these people who stand up against India every time? These are the same people who never allowed Moplahs and Kashmir's truth to come out."