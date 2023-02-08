Leonardo is 'not dating' 19-year-old Israeli model Eden Polani

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio, according to a new report, is "not dating" 19-year-old Israeli model Eden Polani, despite being recently spotted together at a party. Sources close to the Oscar-winning actor confirmed to Daily Mail that the pair are not in a relationship.

"They were seated next to each other at a music-listening party. There were a number of people at that event," the insiders said. However, they did not comment on whether there had ever been any romantic connection between the two, reports showbiz.com.

Dating rumours emerged after Leo was photographed getting close to Eden at Ebony Riley's release party for her new EP on January 31 in Los Angeles. In some pictures, the 'Don't Look Up' actor could be seen showing off a soft smile next to the model as he appeared to enjoy himself at the packed party.

After photos of Leo and Eden made their way online, some Twitter critics called him out. "Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend is so young her high school experience was interrupted by COVID-19," one person wrote.

Someone else commented: "Stop making jokes about Leonardo DiCaprio being almost 50 dating literal teenagers and start calling him what he is - a predator."

The sighting arrived after Leo sparked romance rumours with Victoria Lamas. It is unclear if he is still with the 23-year-old beauty as he was apparently last seen in public with her back in December, when they celebrated New Year's Eve together.

Leo was rumoured to be dating Victoria, the daughter of Lorenzo Lamas, after they were caught leaving a Los Angeles social club in December 2022. However, Lorenzo himself clarified that the two are "not in a serious relationship" though Victoria "likes him very much" and is "very smitten."