Sidharth, Kiara's marital status changed on Wikipedia, check out

Sidharth and Kiara's wedding ceremony happened at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. The couple got married as per Hindu customs with "band baaja' and 'baraat'. Famous 'Jea' wedding band from Delhi arrived at the venue on Tuesday. Sidharth made his royal entry at the wedding on the traditional 'ghodi'. After the ceremony, wedding band members were seen exiting Suryagarh Palace. When the reporters enquired about the wedding, the band members replied 'shadi ho gayi'.

Kiara and Sidharth have always been tight-lipped about their relationship. The two neither accepted nor denied the dating rumours. Sidharth and Kiara apparently fell in love with each other while shooting for 'Shershaah', which was released 2021.

The duo was often seen hanging out together which added extra fuel to their relationship rumours. In an episode of Koffee with Karan Season 7, Kiara revealed that she first met Sidharth at the wrap-up party of Lust Stories.

She also confessed that she and Sidharth Malhotra are definitely more than "close friends." Fans are eager to see the first glimpse of Sidharth and Kiara as Mr and Mrs Malhotra.