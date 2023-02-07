Origins series to show how Dexter became serial killer

LOS ANGELES: Crime-drama 'Dexter' is returning for another brand-new series, with new show Origins showing Dexter Morgan's "transition into the avenging serial killer".

Not only that, but Showtime has also announced another season of the hit-series' follow-up, 'New Blood' which will follow the journey of his son Harrison, reports 'Mirror.co.uk'.

The hit-US crime drama ran for eight seasons between 2006 and 2013 and is based on forensic scientist Dexter, played by Michael C Hall. He lives a traumatic double life as a vigilante serial killer, and now viewers will get to see his early years as a young cop unfold in the brand-new TV series 'Dexter: Origins'.

As per 'Mirror.co.uk', the series shows Dexter graduate from college before joining Miami Metro Police. An official synopsis reads: "It will dramatise young Dexter Morgan at the outset of his transition into the avenging serial killer he would become.

"Set in the Miami that was a hotbed of real serial killers of his time, the show will begin as Dexter graduates college to join Miami Metro, where he meets younger versions of many of the characters we came to know in the original Dexter. And, of course, the show will also focus on Dexter's family, including a very-much-alive Harry and a very formidable, teenage Deb."

Many fans believed Dexter should have been held accountable for his crimes, but instead Michael's character started a new life as a lumberjack in Oregon.