Megha Akash plays a doctor in Santhanam starrer Vadakkupatti Ramasamy
CHENNAI: Last week director Karthik Yogi and the team announced the film, Vadakkupatti Ramasamy, with actor Santhanam in the lead role. The latest update is that Megha Akash has been officially roped in as the heroine of the film.
Sources close to the film’s unit have said that the actress joined the sets recently and began shooting for her portions.
Talking about the film, director Karthik said that the title of their film takes inspiration from Goundamani’s comedy.
Speaking to DT Next Karthik said, “I am a huge fan of Goundmani sir and wanted this film too to be a tribute to one of his comedies. The story takes place in the village of Vadakupatti and Santhanam’s name in the film. Hence, it has been titled Vadakupatti Ramasamy.”
The film set in the 60s is produced by People Media Factory and also stars MS Bhaskar, Ravi Mariya, and Rajendran among others in lead roles. Sean Roldan is the music composer for the film while Deepak is the cinematographer.
