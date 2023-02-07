Chris apologizes for his "rude & mean" outburst to Grammys loss

Stating that his "intended target" was in fact the Recording Academy, Chris, who was also nominated alongside Mary J. Blige, Lucky Daye and PJ Morton, said, "The organization isn't doing us blacks our due diligence... "You and I should never be in the same category. Two totally different vibes and genres. So from one black man to another. Congratulations. Hope you are able to feed your family for life. God bless my G."

Robert earned the Grammy for his Black Radio III album, which featured musical collaborations with Common, Jennifer Hudson, and Erykah Badu, reported E! News.

Meanwhile, Chris was nominated for his 10th studio album, Breezy (Deluxe), which featured collaborations with Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, Jack Harlow, and H.E.R.

As per E! News, Chris had earlier called out Robert's album for winning the Grammy. "Who the f--k is Robert Glasper," he wrote in a since-deleted Instagram Story post on February 5, per The Shade Room. "Ima keep kicking y'all ass! Respectfully."