Woah! Rishabh Shetty announces prequel of Kantara

NEW DELHI: If you loved Kantara then there's good news for you. As Kantara completed 100 days, the film's star Rishabh Shetty recently celebrated the milestone with the team.

At an event, Rishabh announced the film's prequel. Yes, you read it right. He said, "We are very pleased and thankful to the audience who had shown immense love and support to Kantara and taking the journey ahead, with the blessing of almighty Daiva the film has successfully completed 100 days and I would like to take this opportunity to announce the prequel of Kantara. What you have seen is actually Part 2, Part 1 will come next year. The idea has been flashed into my mind while I was shooting for Kantara because the history of Kantara has more depth to it, and currently, if the writing part is concerned we are in the middle of digging into more details. As the research is still progressing, it would be very early to reveal details about the film."

Having graced the occasion, the producer, Vijay Kiragandur also opened about the same and said, "Kantara introduced the audience to a new cinema altogether and we would love to sustain and in fact boost the rage that the film has created among the audience on the screens by announcing the sequel, as the film has now completed its 100 days.

Rishab and our team have been working on the story rigorously as the film has many more things to tell to the audience while opening the back story of Kantara and we can just guarantee that the sequel of Kantara is going to be more massive and grand than before." Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, who also plays the lead, the film revolves around a Kambala champion who is at loggerheads with a forest officer. Kantara was hailed for its visual excellence that captured the folklore from coastal Karnataka. Kambala is an annual race, held from November to March in coastal Karnataka, in which a jockey drives a pair of buffaloes, tied to the plough, through muddy tracks.