Vijay-Lokesh starrer Leo earns Rs 246 cr even before release
CHENNAI: Vijay’s much-awaited film, Leo, has collected Rs 246 crore from digital rights, satellite, and music rights according to reports.
The film, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has collected a huge amount immediately after the announcement promo of the film was done.
Kanagaraj’s previous movie Vikram featuring Kamal Haasan shattered collection records; industry buzz suggests Leo seems to head in the same direction.
Reports also say that the movie has been made at a cost of around Rs 250 crore and that it has already collected a staggering Rs 246 crore. The digital rights of the movie fetched it Rs 150 crore while its satellite rights gave Rs 80 crore and the music rights led to a collection of Rs 16 crore.
The movie has Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt as the anti-hero and hence a huge money has come from Hindi dubbing rights.
The last movie of Kanagaraj and Vijay together, Master was a blockbuster success and expectations are high.
Sources in tinseltown said that such a huge collection was not expected in the initial stages of the film’s promo.
The film also features the reunion of Vijay and Trisha after 14 years. Others in the lead roles are Arjun Sarja, Mansoor Ali Khan, Gautam Vasudev Menon and Priya Anand.
The YouTube promo of the movie, meanwhile, has also been a big global hit, surpassing even the views garnered by Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan and Tiger 3.
