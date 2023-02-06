Harry Styles wins 'Best Pop Vocal Album' for 'Harry's House'

LONDON: Harry Styles is the first winner at the Grammys 2023! Harry won Grammy for 'Best Pop Vocal Album' for his album 'Harry's House'. His album 'Harry's House' is nominated in six categories - Record of the Year ("As It Was"); Album of the Year (Harry's House); Song of the Year ("As It Was"); Best Pop Solo Performance ("As It Was"), a category he won at the 2021 GRAMMYs; Best Pop Vocal Album (Harry's House); and Best Music Video ("As It Was").

The award is currently ongoing, and as per the latest trends, it looks like Harry is going to take home more than one Grammy home! Harry Styles accepted the award wearing a cropped off-white blazer layered over a sequin vest-like top and camel coloured pants.

Harry earlier made a red carpet appearance in a glittery rainbow jumpsuit. With the low neckline, Harry flaunted his body full of tattoos and he looked quite hot! Harry will also be performing at the event today. He joins previously announced GRAMMY performers Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras, and Sam Smith.

This year's award show is being hosted by Trevor Noah. According to Variety, Beyonce leads the 2023 Grammy Awards with nine nominations, and if she wins four trophies on Sunday, she will become the most-awarded solo artist in Grammy history. Three Grammys would tie her for the most in Grammy history. She's up for record of the year, song of the year, album of the year, and other honours, including three of the night's top prizes.

Kendrick Lamar comes in second with eight nominations, while Adele and Brandi Carlile both have seven. Future, Harry Styles, Mary J. Blige, DJ Khaled, and Randy Merrill are all nominated for six awards. Beyonce, Adele, Styles, Lamar, and Lizzo are expected to be the night's top contenders for the record, album, and song of the year. Bad Bunny also earned a name for himself with "Un Verano Sin Ti," the first Latin album nominated for album of the year. Anitta, Omar Apollo, DOMi and JD Beck, Muni Long, Samara Joy, Latto, Mneskin, Tobe Nwigwe, Molly Tuttle, and Wet Leg are among the best new artists.