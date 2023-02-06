Grammys: Swift wins Best Music Video for 'All Too Well: The Short Film'

LOS ANGELES : American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift won Best Music Video for ‘All Too Well: The Short Film’ at the recent Grammy Awards.

Swift beat out work from Adele, BTS, Doja Cat, Harry Styles, and Kendrick Lamar. The video of ‘All Too Well: The Short Film’ has been self-directed by Swift.

Before tonight, Swift had won 11 Grammys, including one for Best Music Video. Since directing the ‘All Too Well’ short film, Swift has been tapped to direct her debut feature, based on a self-penned screenplay.

Swift was not at the premiere ceremony to accept her Grammy Award, but she tweeted later, “I can’t put into words what this means to me. For the @RecordingAcad and my peers to acknowledge me as a director, and in doing so, acknowledge my work to try and reclaim my music. I’m blown away. Thank you to all the fans who willed this to happen.”

The 65th annual Grammy Awards, which recognises the best recordings, compositions, and artists of the eligibility year, running from October 1, 2021, to September 30, 2022, were held at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles.