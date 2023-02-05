Vignesh removes Ajith’s picture and AK62 from bio

CHENNAI: Over the last few days, the director of Ajith’s AK62 has been the talking point among south movie buffs. After reports surfaced that Vignesh Shivan is out of the project due to creative differences, mouse potatoes have been widely sharing screenshots from the director’s Twitter handle that had Ajith has his cover pic and his profile in which he had mentioned AK62 as his upcoming directorial.

On Saturday, Vignesh Shivan removed the cover pic and replaced that with a motivational quote that read “Never Give Up” and also had taken off AK62 from his social media bio. This has now put an end to speculations and it has been unofficially confirmed that he is no more the director of the film. However, there are a few more directors in contention to direct AK62 including Magizh Thirumeni. No one has been confirmed as of now. We will have to wait for an official confirmation from the team.