SRK shares his experience of working with Nayan, VJS

MUMBAI: Actor Shah Rukh Khan, on Saturday, shared his experience of working with actors Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the upcoming action thriller film Jawan. On Saturday, the actor conducted an #AskSRK session on Twitter where he responded to fans’ tweets with honesty, wit, and sarcasm.
During the session a fan asked SRK, “Hii sir, #nayantara mam ke saath #Jawan me kaam karke kaisa feel hua ? Any special thing about mam..” (Hi sir, how was it working with Nayanthara ma’am). To which he replied, “She is very sweet. Speaks all languages so well....fantastic experience. Hope u all will like her in the film.”
Another fan asked the actor about his experience of working with Vijay Sethupathi in Jawan to which he replied, “Tremendous....and a bit of madness.” Helmed by Atlee Jawan is set to hit the theatres on June 2 across five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film is billed as an event film with high-octane action sequences.
Shah Rukh’s production company Red Chillies Entertainment has produced it. In June 2022, SRK unveiled the film’s teaser which opened with a glimpse of the Northern Lights over mountain tops. We then saw Shah Rukh with his face in the dark, wrapping bandages on his face as the film’s theme played in the background.
Apart from Jawan, SRK also has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki with Taapsee Pannu.
