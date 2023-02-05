SRK shares his experience of working with Nayan, VJS

MUMBAI: Actor Shah Rukh Khan, on Saturday, shared his experience of working with actors Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the upcoming action thriller film Jawan. On Saturday, the actor conducted an #AskSRK session on Twitter where he responded to fans’ tweets with honesty, wit, and sarcasm.

During the session a fan asked SRK, “Hii sir, #nayantara mam ke saath #Jawan me kaam karke kaisa feel hua ? Any special thing about mam..” (Hi sir, how was it working with Nayanthara ma’am). To which he replied, “She is very sweet. Speaks all languages so well....fantastic experience. Hope u all will like her in the film.”