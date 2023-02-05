Salman, Akshay team up 19 yrs after 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi'

MUMBAI: It's raining superstar collaborations in Bollywood. After the 'wow' inducing collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in 'Pathaan', another collaboration has left the audience in joy and shell-shocked.

However, this time the collaboration landed on smaller screens of phone and laptop with Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan joining forces to shake a leg on a new song from the former's upcoming film.

Both the superstars recently took to their Instagram to share a video of themselves dancing to the beats of the new version of 'Main Khiladi' song from Akshay Kumar's upcoming film 'Selfiee'. The film is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam film 'Driving Licence', and it also stars Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Akshay wrote: "And when #MainKhiladi captured @beingsalmankhan's imagination, it barely took him seconds to get on the beat. Phir kya bhai...bas dhoom machaai!!" While Salman wore a black T-shirt and jeans, Akshay looked cool in a blue T-shirt and cargo pants.