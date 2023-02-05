Grammys 2023: List of this year's nominees

WASHINGTON: With the 2023 Grammys ceremony all set to take place tomorrow in Los Angeles, the hype around the upcoming musical night is at an all-time high.

Officially known as the 65th Grammy Awards, the ceremony will be aired live from Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena, and it will broadcast live on the CBS Television Network and stream live and on-demand on Paramount+ at 8-11:30 pm ET / 5-8:30 pm PT+, as per the official website of Grammys.

This year, as the Recording Academy unveiled its newest slate of nominees on November 15 2022, singer-songwriter Beyonce led the 2023 Grammy nominations with nine nods and a tie for the most-nominated artist of all time.

According to Billboard, Queen B's three nominations are in the Big Four categories, with 'Renaissance' up for album of the year and 'Break My Soul' vying for record and song of the year.

At second place in the 2023 Grammys nominations list is Kendrick Lamar, who also has three Big Four nods in the album of the year along with record and song of the year categories.

Here's the complete list of 2023 Grammy nominees:

Record of the Year

'Don't Shut Me Down' -- ABBA

'Easy on Me' -- Adele

'Break My Soul' -- Beyonce

'Good Morning Gorgeous' -- Mary J. Blige

'You and Me on the Rock' -- Brandi Carlile feat.

Lucius 'Woman' -- Doja Cat

'Bad Habit' -- Steve Lacy

'The Heart Part 5' -- Kendrick Lamar

'About Damn Time' -- Lizzo

'As It Was' -- Harry Styles

Album of the Year

Voyage -- ABBA 30 -- Adele

Un Verano Sin Ti -- Bad Bunny

RENAISSANCE -- Beyonce

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) -- Mary J. Blige

In These Silent Days -- Brandi Carlile

Music of the Spheres -- Coldplay

Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers -- Kendrick Lamar

Special -- Lizzo

Harry's House -- Harry Styles

Song Of The Year

'abcdefu' -- GAYLE

'About Damn Time' -- Lizzo

'All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)' -- Taylor Swift

'As It Was' -- Harry Styles

'Bad Habit' -- Steve Lacy

'Break My Soul' -- Beyonce

'Easy on Me' -- Adele

'God Did' -- DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy

'The Heart Part 5' -- Kendrick Lamar

'Just Like That' -- Bonnie Raitt

Best New Artist

Anitta

Omar Apollo

DOMi and JD Beck

Samara Joy

Latto

Maneskin

Muni Long

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Best Music Video

Easy on Me -- Adele

Yet To Come -- BTS

Woman -- Doja Cat

The Heart Part 5 -- Kendrick Lamar

As It Was -- Harry Styles

All Too Well: The Short Film -- Taylor Swift

Best Pop Solo Performance

'Easy on Me' -- Adele

'Moscow Mule' -- Bad Bunny

'Woman' -- Doja Cat

'Bad Habit' -- Steve Lacy

'About Damn Time' -- Lizzo

'As It Was' -- Harry Styles

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

'Don't Shut Me Down' -- ABBA

'Bam Bam' -- Camila Cabello feat. Ed Sheeran

'My Universe' -- Coldplay and BTS

'I Like You (A Happier Song)' -- Post Malone and Doja Cat

'Unholy' -- Sam Smith and Kim Petras

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Higher -- Michael Buble

When Christmas Comes Around... -- Kelly Clarkson

I Dream of Christmas (Extended) -- Norah Jones

Evergreen -- Pentatonix

Thank You -- Diana Ross

Best Pop Vocal Album

Voyage -- ABBA

30 -- Adele

Music of the Spheres -- Coldplay

Special -- Lizzo

Harry's House -- Harry Styles

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

'Break My Soul' -- Beyonce

'Rosewood' -- Bonobo

'Don't Forget My Love' -- Diplo and Miguel

'I'm Good (Blue)' -- David Guetta and Bebe Rexha

'Intimidated' -- Kaytranada feat. H.E.R.

'On My Knees' -- Rufus Du Sol

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Renaissance -- Beyonce

Fragments -- Bonobo

Diplo -- Diplo

The Last Goodbye -- Odesza

Surrender -- Rufus Du Sol

Best Instrumental Composition

'African Tales' -- Paquito D'Rivera

'El Pais Invisible' -- Miguel Zenon

'Frontiers (Borders) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues' -- Danilo Perez

'Refuge' -- Geoffrey Keezer

'Snapshots' -- Pascal Le Beouf

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Capella

'As Days Go By (An Arrangement of the Family Matters Theme Song)' -- Armand Hutton

'How Deep Is Your Love' -- Matt Cusson

'Main Titles (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness)' -- Danny Elfman

'Minnesota, WI' -- Remy Le Beouf 'Scrapple from the Apple' -- John Beasley

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

'Let it Happen' -- Louis Cole

'Never Gonna Be Alone' -- Jacob Collier

'Optimistic Voices/No Love Dying' -- Cecile McLorin Salvant

'Songbird (Orchestral Version)' -- Vince Mendoza

'2+2=5 (Arr. Nathan Schram)' -- Nathan Schram and Becca Stevens

Best Rap Performance

'God Did' -- DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy

'Vegas' -- Doja Cat 'Pushin P' -- Gunna and Future feat. Young Thug

'F.N.F. (Let's Go)' -- Hitkidd and Glorilla

'The Heart Part 5' -- Kendrick Lamar

Best Melodic Rap Performance

'Beautiful' -- DJ Khaled feat. Future and SZA

'Wait For U' -- Future feat. Drake and Tems

'First Class' -- Jack Harlow

'Die Hard' -- Kendrick Lamar feat. Blxst and Amanda Reifer

'Big Energy (Live)' -- Latto

Best Rap Song

'Churchill Downs' -- Jack Harlow feat. Drake

'The Heart Part 5' -- Kendrick Lamar

'Wait For U' -- Future feat. Drake and Tems

'God Did' -- DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy

'Pushin P' -- Gunna and Future feat. Young Thug

Best Rap Album

God Did -- DJ Khaled

I Never Liked You -- Future

Come Home the Kids Miss You -- Jack Harlow

Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers -- Kendrick Lamar

It's Almost Dry -- Pusha T

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen

Nina Charles

Tobias Jesso Jr.

The-Dream

Laura Veltz

Best Latin Pop Album

Aguilera -- Christina Aguilera

Pasieros -- Ruben Blades and Boca Livre

De Adentro Pa Afuera -- Camilo

Viajante -- Fonseca

Dharma+ -- Sebastian Yatra

Best Musica Urbana Album

Trap Cake, Vol. 2 -- Rauw Alejandro

Un Verano Sin Ti -- Bad Bunny

Legendaddy -- Daddy Yankee

La 167 -- Farruko

The Love and Sex Tape -- Maluma

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

El Alimento -- Cimafunk

Tinta Y Tiempo -- Jorge Drexler

1940 Carmen -- Mon Laferte

Alegoria -- Gaby Moreno

Los Anos Salvajes -- Fito Paez

Motomami -- Rosalia

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Abeja Reina -- Chiquis

Un Canto Por Mexico -- El Musical

La Reunion (Deluxe) -- Los Tigres del Norte

EP #1 Forajido -- Christian Nodal

Que Ganas de Verte (Deluxe) -- Marco Antoni Solis

Best Tropical Latin Album

Pa'lla Voy -- Marc Anthony

Quiero Verte Feliz -- La Santa Cecilia

Lado A Lado B -- Victor Manuelle

Legendario -- Tito Nieves

Imagenes Latinas -- Spanish Harlem Orchestra

Cumbiana II -- Carlos Vives

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Elvis

Encanto

Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Vol. 2)

Top Gun: Maverick

West Side Story

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)

The Batman -- Michael Giacchino

Encanto -- Germaine Franco

No Time To Die -- Hans Zimmer

The Power of the Dog -- Jonny Greenwood

Succession: Season 3 -- Nicholas Britell

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

Aliens: Fireteam

Elite -- Austin Wintory

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok -- Stephanie Economou

Call of Duty: Vanguard -- Bear McCreary

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy -- Richard Jacques

Old World -- Christopher Tin

Best Song Written for Visual Media

'Be Alive (From King Richard)' -- Beyonce and Darius Scott Dixon

'Carolina (From Where the Crawdads Sing)' -- Taylor Swift

'Hold My Hand (From Top Gun: Maverick)' -- Lady Gaga and Bloodpop

'Keep Rising (The Woman King) (From The Woman King)' -- Jessy Wilson, Angelique Kidjo, and Jeremy Lutito

'Nobody Like U (From Turning Red)' -- Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell

'We Don't Talk About Bruno (From Encanto)' -- Lin-Manuel Miranda

Best Comedy Album

The Closer -- Dave Chappelle

Comedy Monster -- Jim Gaffigan

A Little Brains, A Little Talent -- Randy Rainbow

Sorry -- Louis CK

We All Scream -- Patton Oswalt

Best R&B Performance

'Virgo's Groove' -- Beyonce

'Over' -- Lucky Daye 'Hurt Me So Good' -- Jazmine Sullivan

'Here With Me' -- Mary J. Blige feat. Anderson .Paak

'Hrs and Hrs' -- Muni Long Best Traditional R&B Performance

'Do 4 Love' -- Snoh Aalegra

'Plastic Off the Sofa' -- Beyonce

'Good Morning Gorgeous' -- Mary J. Blige

'Keeps On Fallin'' -- Babyface feat. Ella Mai

''Round Midnight' -- Adam Blackstone feat. Jazmine Sullivan

Best R&B Song

'Cuff It' -- Beyonce

'Good Morning Gorgeous' -- Mary J. Blige

'Hrs and Hrs' -- Muni Long

'Hurt Me So Good' -- Jazmine Sullivan

'Please Don't Walk Away' -- PJ Morton

Best Progressive R&B Album

Operation Funk -- Cory Henry

Drones -- Terrace Martin

Red Balloon -- Tank and the Bangas

Gemini Rights -- Steve Lacy