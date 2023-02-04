VJS brings fans together to solve jigsaw puzzle in Chennai

CHENNAI: With just a few days left for Vijay Sethupathi’s digital debut with Farzi, the actor, popularly known as Makkal Selvan aka People’s Treasure, participated in a special meet and greet in Chennai.

With over 1000 students and fans gathered at Vels Institute of Science and Tech, Vijay made a grand entrance in a jeep, as his fans eagerly awaited to catch a glimpse.

The event saw the students and fans solving a 25-feet tall and 40-feet wide jigsaw puzzle; however they are one piece short. Amidst a loud cheer from the fans, the missing piece is fixed by the actor himself, revealing a special Farzi poster, featuring the Kollywood actor.

Much to the delight of the fans, Makkal Selvan obliged them with a group selfie.

The recent trailer unveiled of Prime Video’s crime thriller Farzi garnered immense love and appreciation from the audience, the excitement quotient around the show has now gone a notch further with the launch of its first song titled, Sab Farzi, featuring Shahid Kapoor in a refreshing avatar.

The foot-tapping number, which will surely make the listeners put on their dancing shoes, is composed by the well-acclaimed music composer duo Sachin-Jigar, while the lyrics are penned by Priya Saraiya and sung by singer-actor Saba Azad. The groovy track is captivating and beautifully carries the essence of the storyline.

Along with Shahid Kapoor, Farzi features an ensemble cast including talented actors Vijay Sethupathi, Raashii Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Bhuvan Arora, Regina Cassandra, and Amol Palekar in pivotal roles. Produced by D2R Films, the series will stream in India and across 240 countries and territories starting 10th February 2023.