Sidharth Malhotra, family papped at Jaisalmer airport

On Friday, actor Kangana Ranaut seemingly confirmed Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding.

Kangana took to Instagram Story and heaped praises on Sidharth and Kiara. Sharing a video of Sidharth and Kiara from Shershaah promotions, Kangana wrote, "How delightful is this couple...rarely we see genuine love in movie industry...they look divine together." She tagged the duo and used emojis of an evil eye.

Kangana's post comes at a time when the internet is abuzz with speculation about Sidharth and Kiara's wedding.

Sidharth and Kiara have never talked openly about their relationship though they have not denied it. If reports are to be believed, the two started dating during the making of their 2021 film Shershaah, based on the life of martyr Vikram Batra.

The film was a hit and fans loved their chemistry. The wedding is reportedly taking place at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace.