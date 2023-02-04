Kiara and Siddharth arrive in Jaisalmer for their wedding

Cinema

JAIPUR: Bollywood star Siddharth Malhotra will shortly be in Jaisalmer with his bride-to-be Kiara Advani. They will land in a charter plane.

Kiara-Sid to reach Jaisalmer on Feb 5, families to arrive on Saturday

The functions of their wedding will start from Sunday.

Some family members of the couple are to arrive today. Rest of the guests and relatives will come on Sunday. Wedding arrangements are made at Suryagarh Hotel in Jaisalmer.

Mehandi artist Veena Nagda arrived from Mumbai on Friday to apply henna for the bride.

